Allworth Financial LP Sells 277 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $412.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.