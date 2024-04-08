Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,973 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.32% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 119,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth about $774,000. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 473,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,689 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $474.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $32.02.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

