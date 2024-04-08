Allworth Financial LP Sells 6,059 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $285.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.31 and a 1-year high of $288.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

