Allworth Financial LP Sells 879 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 17.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Shares of BATS BJUL opened at $40.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $373.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

