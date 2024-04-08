Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 150,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.39.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $152.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.