American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.90.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $190.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day moving average of $192.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

