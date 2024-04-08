Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock opened at $63.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.