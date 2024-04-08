Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 150 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 143,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5,179.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 112,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $317.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.93. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.