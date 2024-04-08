Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $769,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEE. KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $72.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.33%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.