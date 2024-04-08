Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $6,290,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $109.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.56 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

