Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,496,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,153,000 after purchasing an additional 282,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWO opened at $262.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.72 and a 200-day moving average of $240.69. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.