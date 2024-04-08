Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $387,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.43.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $399.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $204.29 and a 1-year high of $400.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

