Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 359 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 69,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,395 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $134.37 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $137.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average of $121.35. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

