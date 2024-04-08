Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 407 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $162.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

