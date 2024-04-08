Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $121.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.