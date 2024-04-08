Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 213 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAH opened at $109.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

