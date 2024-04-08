Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,229 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of PPL worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $35,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

PPL Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.