Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 3,519 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $204.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.56 and a 200 day moving average of $164.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $205.02.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

