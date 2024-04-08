Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,708 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $125.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.84. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

