Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $15,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,696,000 after acquiring an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,620,000 after purchasing an additional 155,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,831,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $80.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

