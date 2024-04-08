Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,024 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 556,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,721 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in PG&E by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 143,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.