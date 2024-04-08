Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,217 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Kellanova worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after buying an additional 1,132,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kellanova by 27.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $4,169,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,853,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,426,460.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,788,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.