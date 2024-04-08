Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,457 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Clorox worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $145.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.09. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 231.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

