Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 652 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.74.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $29.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

