Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

