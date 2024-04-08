Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $130.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.24.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

