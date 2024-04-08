Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $152.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.92. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $155.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.39.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

