Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after buying an additional 2,369,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 812,840 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1,353.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $50,277.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 320,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,144.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BSM opened at $16.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 70.46%. The company had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Black Stone Minerals

About Black Stone Minerals

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.