Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $23.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.89%.

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

