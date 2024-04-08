Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 106,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $197.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.22 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.24. The firm has a market cap of $568.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

