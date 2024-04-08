Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $41.46 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $197.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.17 and its 200-day moving average is $166.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.22 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $568.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

