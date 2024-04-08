Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $121.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $481.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average is $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.