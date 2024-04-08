Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 114,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 99,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.30 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

