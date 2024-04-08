Canal Capital Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $357.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $354.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

