Capital Insight Partners LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $153.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.27 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

