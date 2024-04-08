Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $143.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.39.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.