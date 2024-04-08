CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,592 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $32,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 26,570.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,314,000 after buying an additional 797,897 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

