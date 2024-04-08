Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 257.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Celsius were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,090,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Celsius by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 212,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $99.62.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,834,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,094,783 shares of company stock valued at $62,679,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

