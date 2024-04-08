CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,833 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $42.91 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

