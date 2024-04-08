CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $48.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

