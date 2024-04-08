CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $146.83 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.18 and a 200 day moving average of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

