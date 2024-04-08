CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $143.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.39. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

