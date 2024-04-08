CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $204,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after acquiring an additional 673,670 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $139.53 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

