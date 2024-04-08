CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $29.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

