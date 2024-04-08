CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $55.94 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

