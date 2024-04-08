CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $204.45 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

