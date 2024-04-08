CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cintas by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cintas by 17.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after buying an additional 151,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $673.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $632.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.03. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $438.59 and a twelve month high of $704.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

