CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.54% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
RFDI stock opened at $63.73 on Monday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $52.98 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.48.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Profile
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Krispy Kreme’s Hangover from McDonald’s Deal Bestows Pullback Opp
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Cal-Maine Foods Delivers an Eggs-Citing EPS Beat
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.