CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.02 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Energizer alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Energizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Energizer by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Energizer Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ENR opened at $27.86 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.