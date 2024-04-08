CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 182,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

PSR opened at $85.50 on Monday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average is $85.01.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.